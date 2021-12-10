Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $947.30

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $947.30 and traded as high as $971.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 7 shares.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $15.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

