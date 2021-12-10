Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,779,000 after acquiring an additional 136,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 3,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,804. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

