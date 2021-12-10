Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $93.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $96.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $82.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fastly by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Fastly by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

