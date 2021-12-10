Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

