Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.96. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4,951,479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

