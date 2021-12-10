FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $22.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 billion and the lowest is $22.18 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.14 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.47 billion to $98.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.42. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.