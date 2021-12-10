Feellike (FLL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,318.00 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

