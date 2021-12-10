Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £112.96 ($149.79).

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Shares of FERG opened at £124.35 ($164.90) on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.61. The stock has a market cap of £27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

