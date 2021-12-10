Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

