Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

NYSE:ROK opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

