Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,312 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

