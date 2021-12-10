Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

