Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

