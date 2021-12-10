Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,829 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,549 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $57.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

