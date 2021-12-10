Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,996 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

