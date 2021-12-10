Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,996 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 102,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

