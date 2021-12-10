Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.