Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. 22,226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.