Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

