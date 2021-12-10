Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 5,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

