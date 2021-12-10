Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 1.4%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 5,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.