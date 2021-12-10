Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 281,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

