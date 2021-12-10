Financial Analysis: MINISO Group (MNSO) versus Its Peers

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MINISO Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 4.25% 8.84% 5.47% MINISO Group Competitors 2.61% 12.83% 4.97%

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MINISO Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

MINISO Group has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINISO Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million 55.38 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 30.13

MINISO Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MINISO Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 290 2069 2949 110 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 5.62%. Given MINISO Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MINISO Group competitors beat MINISO Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

