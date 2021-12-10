Financial Contrast: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.77 $13.79 million $0.27 296.42 DarioHealth $7.58 million 30.16 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -3.32

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32% DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.19%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats DarioHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

