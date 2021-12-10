Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Finning International has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.