Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $888.71

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 888.71 ($11.79) and traded as high as GBX 917 ($12.16). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 898 ($11.91), with a volume of 454,551 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 888.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Sandra Kelly acquired 2,274 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.46 ($26,506.38). Also, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £177,200 ($234,982.10).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

