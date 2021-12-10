FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003260 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,790,988 coins and its circulating supply is 370,674,069 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

