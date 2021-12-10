First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 112

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 103 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.49) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 234.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get First Property Group alerts:

FPO stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.86. The stock has a market cap of £36.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. First Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.60 ($0.53).

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.