First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.09.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

