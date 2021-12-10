First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.09.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

