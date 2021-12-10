First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp Sells 686 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $20,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MYFW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,378. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

