First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp Sells 686 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $20,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MYFW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,378. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
