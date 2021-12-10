Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.60. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.