FLIP Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00207255 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

