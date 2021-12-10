FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

