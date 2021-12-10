Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162 Price Target at UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £162 ($214.83) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($225.43) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($232.06) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($198.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($255.93) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($238.52) to £171.35 ($227.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($218.32).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £110.95 ($147.13) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($131.44) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($260.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £19.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of £133.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

