Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £162 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £162 ($214.83) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($225.43) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($232.06) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($225.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($198.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($232.06) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £164.63 ($218.32).

LON FLTR opened at £110.95 ($147.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £133.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market cap of £19.48 billion and a PE ratio of -267.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($131.44) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($260.98).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

