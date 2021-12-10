Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.88 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $416.48 million and $306.91 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00334550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00138522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,275,055 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

