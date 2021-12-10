Font Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,419.08 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Font has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $499,419.08 and approximately $6,480.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.