Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

