Footballcoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $514,037.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

