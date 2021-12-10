Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $316.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

