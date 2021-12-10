Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Fortis worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 308,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

FTS opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

