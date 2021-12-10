ForTube (FOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.28 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

