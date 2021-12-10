Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after buying an additional 137,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59.

