Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

