Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Invests $8.19 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.96 and a 200-day moving average of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $361.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

