Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 3,490 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

