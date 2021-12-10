Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

