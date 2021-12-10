Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,090 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.