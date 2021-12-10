Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,391 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.