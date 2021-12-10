Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.